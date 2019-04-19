|
Theresa was born on January 13, 1936 and passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Theresa was a resident of Disputanta, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 19, 2019