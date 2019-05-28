|
|
Theresa passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Theresa was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 8200 Woodman Rd Richmond VA 23228 Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 8200 Woodman Road Richmond, VA US 23228.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 28, 2019