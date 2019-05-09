Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Westhampton Memorial Park
Thomas Bagby Jr. Obituary
Thomas passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Thomas was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in "Pete's" name to the .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 9, 2019
