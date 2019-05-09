|
|
Thomas passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Thomas was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in "Pete's" name to the .
