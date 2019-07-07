Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Thomas Bernard Peatross


03/20/1922 - 07/04/2019
Thomas Bernard Peatross Obituary
Thomas was born on March 20, 1922 and passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Thomas was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was proud to serve as an Army Corporal during WWII in the 82 nd Fighter Control Squadron, 320th Bomber Group stationed in Sardinia, Italy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either , 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 or First Baptist Church Fund of Richmond Va. 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220 in Bernie's name.
Published on July 7, 2019
