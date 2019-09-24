Home

Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 477-3136
Thomas E. Vaughan


12/12/1947 - 08/31/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas E. Vaughan Obituary
Thomas was born on December 12, 1947 and passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Sept. 24, 2019
