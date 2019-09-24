|
Thomas was born on December 12, 1947 and passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Thomas E. Vaughan

Dec. 12, 1947 - Aug. 31, 2019

Thomas E. Vaughan, 71, of Lake Placid, FL passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4 at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
