Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N. 6th Ave.
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Appomattox Cemetery
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
Appomattox Cemetery
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Forehand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Earl Forehand Sr.


11/04/1947 - 02/19/2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Earl Forehand Sr. Obituary
Thomas Earl Forehand, Sr. of Prince George went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents the late Harry Earl Forehand and Beulah Comer Forehand; son, Thomas "Tony" Earl Forehand, Jr. and a sister, Harriet Earlene Creech. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Crystal Forehand; son, Tim Forehand (Adrienne); daughter, Tammy Ruiz (Kevin); grandchildren, Tyler Ruiz, Cameron Ruiz, Haleigh Forehand, Nathan Ruiz; sister, Barbara Ann Hash and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Thomas is a US army veteran and retired from DuPont after 25 years of service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell. There will be a graveside ceremony on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Appomattox Cemetery, 703 N. 21st Ave in Hopewell.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -