Reverend Eden was born on August 13, 1951 and passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Reverend Eden was a resident of Cross Plains, Tennessee at the time of passing.
He attended his mother's alma mater, Stratton Elementary School in Madison, where he developed his lifelong love of learning.
Visitation will be at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield on Friday, February 22, from 5-8pm and at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, February 23 from 12-2pm, service immediately following.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Vanderbilt Medical Center Multiple Myeloma Research.
