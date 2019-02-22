Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Eden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Thomas Eden


08/13/1951 - 02/19/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Reverend Thomas Eden Obituary
Reverend Eden was born on August 13, 1951 and passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Reverend Eden was a resident of Cross Plains, Tennessee at the time of passing.

He attended his mother's alma mater, Stratton Elementary School in Madison, where he developed his lifelong love of learning.

Visitation will be at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield on Friday, February 22, from 5-8pm and at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, February 23 from 12-2pm, service immediately following.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Vanderbilt Medical Center Multiple Myeloma Research.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now