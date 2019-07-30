|
Thomas passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
His enriching career began with the U.S. Army and led to a long and storied career in support of the Department of Defense, becoming a Senior Executive, and serving in locations all over the world, family-in-tow.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, VA 23235, at 1p.m. Interment will follow in the Memorial Gardens Columbarium at the Church. A reception will follow at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: the Innocence Project https://www.innocenceproject.org/, the Mike Pascucci Cancer Association http://www.largerthanlifeformike.org/, the Jason Clement ALS Fund https://www.jasonclementalsfund.com/, or other worthy cause.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 30, 2019