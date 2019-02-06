Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier - Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier, TN 37073
615-643-4000
Thomas Floyd Crumpler


Thomas Floyd Crumpler Obituary
Thomas was born on December 16, 1943 and passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

Thomas was a resident of Adairville, Tennessee at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier. The Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 pm Friday, January 25th at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church in Springfield, TN with Father Anthony Lopez officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Nashville, TN.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 6, 2019
