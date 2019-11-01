Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. (Tommy) Berry


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas H. (Tommy) Berry Obituary
Thomas was born on July 21, 1942 and passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation to begin at 1:00pm at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard in Colonial Heights, Virginia. Interment will take place at Branch's Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on November 4, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Victory Junction in Randleman, NC (victoryjunction.org) in memory of Thomas H. Berry.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -