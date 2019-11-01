|
Thomas was born on July 21, 1942 and passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation to begin at 1:00pm at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard in Colonial Heights, Virginia. Interment will take place at Branch's Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on November 4, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Victory Junction in Randleman, NC (victoryjunction.org) in memory of Thomas H. Berry.
