Thomas was born on July 12, 1943 and passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.



Thomas was a resident of North Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.



He graduated from LaSalle College in 1965 with a B.A. in chemistry and earned his Ph.D. in biophysical chemistry from the University of Delaware in 1972.



In 1974, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the United States Navy and served his country for 21 years as a Medical Service Corps officer, retiring at the rank of Commander.



The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Rd., N. Chesterfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



