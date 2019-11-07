Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
At the Residence
24409 River View Dr.
N. Dinwiddie, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus
1890 Boydton Plank Rd.
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Pryor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Isham Pryor Jr.


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Isham Pryor Jr. Obituary
Thomas was born on December 25, 1951 and passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.

I attended Peabody High School, Class of 1970, but enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969.

Love y'all, Thomas I. Pyor, Jr. Public viewing for Mr. Thomas I. Pryor, Jr. will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00a.m. to 9:00p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 11:00am on the day of the service at the residence, 24409 River View Dr., N. Dinwiddie Virginia 23805 Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director.
Published in J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -