Thomas was born on December 25, 1951 and passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.
I attended Peabody High School, Class of 1970, but enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969.
Love y'all, Thomas I. Pyor, Jr. Public viewing for Mr. Thomas I. Pryor, Jr. will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00a.m. to 9:00p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 11:00am on the day of the service at the residence, 24409 River View Dr., N. Dinwiddie Virginia 23805 Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director.
Published in J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment on Nov. 7, 2019