Thomas passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Jackson was a graduate of St. Christopher's School for Boys, Virginia Military Institute and received a Masters in Business Administration from Marymount University.
His family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22 at St. James Episcopal Church, 2287 Cartersville Road Cartersville, Va. Interment in Hollywood Cemetery will be private.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. James Episcopal Church (Caira restoration fund).
