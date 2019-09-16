Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
2287 Cartersville Road
Cartersville, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Slipek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Jackson Slipek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Jackson Slipek Obituary
Thomas passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Jackson was a graduate of St. Christopher's School for Boys, Virginia Military Institute and received a Masters in Business Administration from Marymount University.

His family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22 at St. James Episcopal Church, 2287 Cartersville Road Cartersville, Va. Interment in Hollywood Cemetery will be private.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. James Episcopal Church (Caira restoration fund).
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now