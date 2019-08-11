|
|
Thomas passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
He was a graduate of John Marshall High School, where he played baseball and basketball.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at New Bethesda Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Aug. 11, 2019