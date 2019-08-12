Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Thomas Lee Wilcox


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Lee Wilcox Obituary
Thomas was born on December 4, 1948 and passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

He was a United States Army veteran, who proudly served his country.

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM on August 15, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 12, 2019
