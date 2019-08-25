Home

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
2245 Huguenot Trail
Powhatan, VA
1943 - 2019
Thomas Lewis Obituary
Thomas was born on July 2, 1943 and passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Tommy was a graduate of The University of Virginia, where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon and Eli Banana.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 2245 Huguenot Trail in Powhatan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, c/o Mary Morton Parsons Health Center, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 25, 2019
