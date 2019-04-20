Home

The Rev. Thomas R. Smith

The Rev. Smith passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

The Rev. Smith was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

A native of Quincy, Florida, he earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Florida, and was a graduate of the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Va.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond, with interment to follow in the Church's Garden of the Holy Spirit.

Memorial donations may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, Richmond or St. Stephen's Church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 20, 2019
