GUTHRIE Sr., T. Randolph, 73, of Sandston, VA passed away, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna & Henry Guthrie; son, Randy Guthrie Jr.; and brother, Herman Guthrie. He is survived by his wife, Kitty Guthrie; daughters, Sherrie Foreman, and Katie Guthrie; step children, Kim Allen, Stuart Allen, and Josh Fisher; grandchildren, Ryan & Todd Guthrie, Amanda Reece, Tripper Foreman, Jenna Lane, Amber Lane, Austin Fisher, and Nic, Trevor, & Trent Allen; and a lot of great- grandchildren. Randolph was member of sheet metal workers Local #100 and an avid NASCAR fan. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A Graveside Service will be held, 3 pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Washington Memorial Park.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on June 18, 2019