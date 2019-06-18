"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-427-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Guthrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Randolph Guthrie Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Randolph Guthrie Sr. Obituary
GUTHRIE Sr., T. Randolph, 73, of Sandston, VA passed away, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna & Henry Guthrie; son, Randy Guthrie Jr.; and brother, Herman Guthrie. He is survived by his wife, Kitty Guthrie; daughters, Sherrie Foreman, and Katie Guthrie; step children, Kim Allen, Stuart Allen, and Josh Fisher; grandchildren, Ryan & Todd Guthrie, Amanda Reece, Tripper Foreman, Jenna Lane, Amber Lane,  Austin Fisher, and Nic, Trevor, & Trent Allen; and a lot of great- grandchildren. Randolph was member of sheet metal workers Local #100 and an avid NASCAR fan. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A Graveside Service will be held, 3 pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Washington Memorial Park.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
Download Now