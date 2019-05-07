Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Thomas Seay Obituary
Thomas passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Thomas was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Wesley's family will receive friends at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where at 1 p.m. there will be a time of reflection. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, 1401 S. Randolph St., at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his beloved church, Living Word Assembly Building Fund, P.O. Box 1657, Ashland, VA 23005.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 7, 2019
