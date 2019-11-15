|
Thomas was born on July 11, 1933 and passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
He served in the military police with the United States Army during the Korean War, worked as a supervisor at VEPCO, and then worked as a supervisor at Brown & Williamson until his retirement.
A memorial visitation celebrating Tommy's life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Inurnment on the family square at Blandford Cemetery will follow at 12:30 p.m. floral section. Friday November 22, 2019 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Inurnment Friday November 22, 2019 12:30 PM Blandford Cemetery 319 S. Crater Road Petersburg, VA 23803.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Crater Community Hospice.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 15, 2019