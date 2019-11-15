Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Wade Adkins


07/11/1933 - 11/08/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Wade Adkins Obituary
Thomas was born on July 11, 1933 and passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.

He served in the military police with the United States Army during the Korean War, worked as a supervisor at VEPCO, and then worked as a supervisor at Brown & Williamson until his retirement.

A memorial visitation celebrating Tommy's life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Inurnment on the family square at Blandford Cemetery will follow at 12:30 p.m. floral section. Friday November 22, 2019 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Inurnment Friday November 22, 2019 12:30 PM Blandford Cemetery 319 S. Crater Road Petersburg, VA 23803.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Crater Community Hospice.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -