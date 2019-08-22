|
Thomasine was born on July 7, 1965 and passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
She graduated high school at age 16 with highest honors from Jefferson-Huguenot-Wythe in 1982.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. Friday, August 23 at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed by a 12 p.m. memorial service.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 22, 2019