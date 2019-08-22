Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomasine Crawley-Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomasine Crawley-Evans


07/07/1965 - 08/18/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomasine Crawley-Evans Obituary
Thomasine was born on July 7, 1965 and passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

She graduated high school at age 16 with highest honors from Jefferson-Huguenot-Wythe in 1982.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m. Friday, August 23 at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed by a 12 p.m. memorial service. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now