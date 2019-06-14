|
|
Tijuana was born on May 30, 1953 and passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Tijuana was a resident of Goodlettsville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Burial will follow in the White Hill Community Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10am until the hour of service at 2pm.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 14, 2019