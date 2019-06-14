Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Greenbrier - Greenbrier
2619 Hwy 41 S
Greenbrier, TN 37073
615-643-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Tijuana Cooperman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tijuana Cooperman


05/30/1953 - 06/09/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tijuana Cooperman Obituary
Tijuana was born on May 30, 1953 and passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Tijuana was a resident of Goodlettsville, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Greenbrier. Burial will follow in the White Hill Community Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10am until the hour of service at 2pm.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now