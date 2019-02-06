Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Timmy Bannister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timmy Bannister


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timmy Bannister Obituary
Timmy was born on April 12, 1965 and passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

Timmy was a resident of Clarksville, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Bro. Scott Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, February 2, 2019 from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 2:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.