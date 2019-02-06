|
|
Timmy was born on April 12, 1965 and passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
Timmy was a resident of Clarksville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Bro. Scott Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, February 2, 2019 from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 2:00PM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Feb. 6, 2019