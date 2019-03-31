Home

10/16/1979 - 03/29/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timmy was born on October 16, 1979 and passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Timmy was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was a graduate of Dinwiddie High School and worked in the Lawn & Garden Dept.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Southlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Carson Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 96, Carson, VA 23830.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 31, 2019
