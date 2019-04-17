|
|
Timonty was born on December 26, 1980 and passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Timonty was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.
Mr. Holsinger was a United States Air Force veteran having served 14 years and was also a proud member of Destination Church in Hopewell, VA where he served on the safety team.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Destination Church, with Pastor John Calhoun, officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central Virginia Autism Society in memory of Timothy Holsinger APR 17. 1:00 PM Quantico National Cemetery 18424 Joplin Road Virginia 619 Triangle, VA, 22172 Graveside Service begins.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 17, 2019