Timothy Aaron Terry


03/11/1956 - 09/16/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Aaron Terry Obituary
Timothy was born on March 11, 1956 and passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Timothy graduated high school and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church, 12601 Prince George Dr. Disputanta, VA 23842.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Oakland Baptist Church or to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd. Petersburg, VA 23805.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 17, 2019
