Timothy passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Timothy was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A memorial ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Bliley's-Chippenham, with a reception to follow. Interment will be private. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Memorial Ceremony Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 12, 2019