|
|
Timothy was born on August 25, 1958 and passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Timothy was a resident of N. Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tim can be made to the .
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 20, 2019