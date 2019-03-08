Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Timothy Spivey Obituary
Timothy passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Timothy was a resident of Colonial Heights, Virginia at the time of passing.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 8, 2019
