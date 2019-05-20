"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Timothy Kitt
Timothy V. Kitt

Timothy V. Kitt Obituary

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Higher Way Ministries, 515 Virginia Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr., Pastor, eulogist.  The interment will follow at the Kitt Family Cemetery.


 


The family will assemble 10:00 A.M. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 26001 Mangowood Drive, Apt. G., Chesterfield, VA.


 


J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.


Published in J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. on May 20, 2019
