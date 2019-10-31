|
|
True was born on November 9, 1933 and passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.
-- Cynthia Luck Haw, Terrell Luck Harrigan and Charlie Samuel Luck IV A memorial service will be held 2 p.m Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227 or VCU Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), 601 W. Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 31, 2019