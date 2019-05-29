Home

Tyler Allyn Jordan


01/03/1994 - 05/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tyler Allyn Jordan Obituary
Tyler was born on January 3, 1994 and passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Tyler was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

He was a graduate of Godwin High School and was employed by Howell's Heating and Air.

The family will receive friends at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and where services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 3 p.m. The interment will be held in the Dicken Family Cemetery on Eden Farm in Bumpass, Va.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations in Tyler's name be made to at stjude.org Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 29, 2019
