J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Vaclav Sulc


03/21/1925 - 07/23/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vaclav Sulc Obituary
Vaclav was born on March 21, 1925 and passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Merchant's Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West End Presbyterian Church in memory of Vaclav Sulc.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 25, 2019
