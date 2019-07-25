|
Vaclav was born on March 21, 1925 and passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Merchant's Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West End Presbyterian Church in memory of Vaclav Sulc.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 25, 2019