Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Valencia (Lisa) Williams

Valencia (Lisa) Williams Obituary
Ms. Williams passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Ms. Williams was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.

Valencia graduated from Forest Hills High School in 1978.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg.
Published in Bland & Tucker Funeral Home on Apr. 17, 2019
