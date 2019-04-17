|
Ms. Williams passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Ms. Williams was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.
Valencia graduated from Forest Hills High School in 1978.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. Read Less Bland and Tucker Funeral Home ~ Petersburg Chapel 137 Harrison Street Petersburg, Virginia 23803 Express your condolences with flowers sent to Ms. Valencia's memorial service Or, Order By Phone 888-579-7953 Code: 23927P View & Sign.
