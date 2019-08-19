|
Vance was born on April 8, 1923 and passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Mr. Overton was a member of McFarren Missionary Baptist Church, served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, was Past Master of Goodlettsville Masonic Lodge #271 performing Masonic Services for 35 years. Funeral Services will be conducted by Brother Johnny Carver and Brother Kenneth Massey at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville, including Masonic Rites. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service starting at 12 p.m. and private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to McFarren Missionary Baptist Church, W. Old Hickory Blvd., Madison, TN 37115 or Goodlettsville Masonic Lodge 108 Memorial Drive, Goodlettsville, Tennessee 37072. AUG 21. 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 https://www.austinandbell.com Hand delivery before Vance's AUG 21. 1:00 PM (CDT) Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, T.
