|
|
Verna passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Verna was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Glen Allen Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Glen Allen Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Allen Baptist Church Prayer Garden Fund.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 9, 2019