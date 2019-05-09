Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Chapel - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
(804) 270-6321
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Graff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Loyd Wickham Graff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Verna Loyd Wickham Graff Obituary
Verna passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Verna was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Glen Allen Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Glen Allen Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Allen Baptist Church Prayer Garden Fund.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now