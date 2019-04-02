Home

Vernon P. Slusser Jr.


12/02/1939 - 04/01/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vernon P. Slusser Jr. Obituary
Vernon Parrish Slusser, Jr., 79, of Hopewell went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019 in the loving warmth of his family. He is the son of Vernon and Rosa H. Slusser. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Billie Slusser; daughters, Patricia Diane Hayden (David), Rosa Mary York (Eugene); four grandchildren, David Hayden, Jr., Christopher Francis, April Denison, Michael Hayden; six great grandchildren; a sister, Maybelle Griffin; an aunt, Goldie Slusser; brother-in-law, Carl Maynard and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Vernon was a race car enthusiast and loved pigeons. He worked for a number of years with Continental Can. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home; 214 N. 6th Ave in the historic city of Hopewell. Vernon's funeral ceremony will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Final rest will conclude in Appomattox Cemetery.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Apr. 2, 2019
