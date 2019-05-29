Home

Vernon Yeatts Obituary
Vernon passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Vernon was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII, then retired from Reynolds Metals.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 Wounded Warrier Project woundedwarriorproject.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 29, 2019
