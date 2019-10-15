|
Victor was born on April 16, 1934 and passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight mechanic during the Korean War and, in December 1953, participated in the 50th anniversary celebration flight over Kitty Hawk, NC.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
