J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Victor Elwood Hicks


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Victor Elwood Hicks Obituary
Victor was born on April 16, 1934 and passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight mechanic during the Korean War and, in December 1953, participated in the 50th anniversary celebration flight over Kitty Hawk, NC.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 15, 2019
