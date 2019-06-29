Home

Victor F. Agosto Obituary
Victor passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Victor was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.

Vic served Chesterfield County for over 20 years as a police officer and his country as a serviceman in the Navy and Coast Guard.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Vic's memory through his personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/victor-agosto for the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial Fund. Date & Time: Venue: 8042757828 Photo Gallery Not Available No Videos 7 responses to Victor F. Agosto, Jr. 2 Doug Malaspino says: June 28, 2019 at 9:24 pm Vic, The Man, The Myth, The Legend.
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 29, 2019
