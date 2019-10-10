|
Victor was born on February 11, 1932 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
He was a graduate of Petersburg High School, the University of Virginia, B.A., and the Yale Law School, L.L.B.
He served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd - 1st lieutenant, 1953-55, and was discharged from the Army Reserve with the rank of Captain.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow at Brith Achim Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the Country Club of Petersburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historic Petersburg Foundation.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 10, 2019