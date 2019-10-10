Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Petersburg Chapel of J.T.
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Country Club of Petersburg
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Lavenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Woerner Lavenstein


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Victor Woerner Lavenstein Obituary
Victor was born on February 11, 1932 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

He was a graduate of Petersburg High School, the University of Virginia, B.A., and the Yale Law School, L.L.B.

He served in the U.S. Army as a 2nd - 1st lieutenant, 1953-55, and was discharged from the Army Reserve with the rank of Captain.

A memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow at Brith Achim Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the Country Club of Petersburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historic Petersburg Foundation.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.