Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vilma Graves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vilma M. Martin Graves


08/25/1929 - 03/10/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vilma M. Martin Graves Obituary
Vilma was born on August 25, 1929 and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Vilma was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

She was born in Reidsville, NC, on August 25, 1929, grew up in Vinton and graduated from William Byrd High School.

She then served 12 years as Legal Secretary to the Admiral at the Naval Air Station in Norfolk where she was presented the Navy Department's Honorary Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1972.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101 or Roanoke College, 221 College Lane, Salem VA 24153.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.