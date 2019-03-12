|
|
Vilma was born on August 25, 1929 and passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Vilma was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
She was born in Reidsville, NC, on August 25, 1929, grew up in Vinton and graduated from William Byrd High School.
She then served 12 years as Legal Secretary to the Admiral at the Naval Air Station in Norfolk where she was presented the Navy Department's Honorary Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 1972.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis TN 38101 or Roanoke College, 221 College Lane, Salem VA 24153.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Mar. 12, 2019