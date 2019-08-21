Home

Vincent Lacovara Jr.

Vincent Lacovara Jr. Obituary
Vincent passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019.

He graduated from Regis High School, received his B.S. from Georgetown University and his M.S. from St. John's University.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23, at Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Funeral Mass will be Celebrated St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church 2700 Dolfield Rd. N. Chesterfield VA 23235 FeedMore 1415 Rhoadmiller Street Richmond VA 23220 (804) 521-2500 https://feedmore.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 21, 2019
