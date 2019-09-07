Home

Vincenzo DiLiberto Obituary
Vincenzo passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Many of his employees called him "Papa Gino." Visitation will be held at Bliley's Funeral Home on Staples Mill Road on September 9, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary service beginning at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on September 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church. "Tutti a tavola per mangiare e bere!" Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Rosary service Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Mass of Christian Burial Saint Michael Catholic Church 4491 Springfield Road Glen Allen VA 23060.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 7, 2019
