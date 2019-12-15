|
Violet was born on August 9, 1918 and passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
After graduating from Hamilton High School, she moved to Richmond to attend business school.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Road, Richmond, Va. 23228, where visitation with the family will be at 11 a.m. with services at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hatcher Memorial or a .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 15, 2019