|
|
Violet passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Violet was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 3. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 1, 2019