Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Signal Hill Memorial Park
Hanover, VA
Virginia Dalger Wood

Virginia Dalger Wood Obituary
Virginia passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

The family will receive friends at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, on Friday, November 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 12 noon and interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Virginia's honor to Edgewater United Methodist Church in Tidwells, Va., c/o Yvonne Minor, Treasurer, 1441 Nomini Grove Road, Warsaw, Va.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 26, 2019
