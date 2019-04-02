Home

Virginia Desper Bruffey (Jenny) Jones

Virginia Desper Bruffey (Jenny) Jones Obituary
Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Virginia was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

Family will receive friends 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad, 2007 Timberlake Ave., Richmond Va. 23228 or to ALS (Lou Gehrig's) Association, 615 South Fredrick Ave., Suite 308, Gaithersburg, Md. 20877.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 2, 2019
