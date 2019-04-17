Home

Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
Virginia Grant Obituary
Virginia was born on September 24, 1924 and passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Virginia was a resident of Greenbrier, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Pastors Steve and Teresa Shauf officiating. Burial will follow in the Springfield Memorial Gardens with Payton Brown, Parker Brown, Ethan West and Nicholas Johnston serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10am until the hour of service at 2pm.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 17, 2019
